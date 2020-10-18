Deceased Ludhiana industrialist’s kin seek action against hospital for negligence

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:25 IST

Seeking action against Deep Hospital for alleged negligence and concealing information, family members of deceased industrialist Angad Singh Ahuja, 33, who succumbed to dengue on October 8, staged a protest near Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Model Town Extension, on Sunday.

Industrialists including DS Chawla, president of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), and Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (FICO), also participated in the protest.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also came out in support of the aggrieved family. District president of Youth Akali Dal, Gurdeep Singh Gosha, and Maheshinder Singh Grewal, member of SAD core committee, also protested.

Protesting under the banner ‘Justice for Angad’, the family members said that after Angad tested positive for dengue, the hospital continuously misguided them during the treatment.

They added that it was only when the situation got out of hand and his condition deteriorated that Dr Baldeep, the owner of Deep Hosiptal, who Angad was consulting for treatment, referred him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

“It was only when we reached DMCH that we found out that Angad’s condition was critical. He died due to negligence on the part of Deep hospital as they did not disclose his condition to us. We do not want any anyone else to suffer or die due to the negligence of the hospital so we are demanding action against the doctor and hospital,” said Angad’s father-in-law, Upkar Singh Ahuja, who is also the president of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU).

Ahuja said that the licence of the doctor should be cancelled and he should be arrested. Further, an inquiry should be marked to check the number of patients who might have died due to the negligence of the hospital in the past. We are also seeking legal advice on the matter, he added.

Dr Baldeep Singh, the owner of Deep Hospital, said that the family was not misguided about the patient’s condition and he was personally monitoring Angad. “It is only when his condition started deteriorating slightly, that I referred him to DMCH. The patient’s condition deteriorated after that, as stated by DMCH. The patient’s dengue was severe. Also, there was kidney injury and he tested positive for Hepatitis-B in DMC. I am ready to face inquiry as there was no negligence on the part of the hospital and we have the test reports of the patient while he was in the hospital,” he said

Angad, the managing director of Big Ben Group, died during treatment at DMCH on October 8. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged eight and three.