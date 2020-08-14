e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Delay in regularisation of colonies in Ludhiana: RTI activist seeks vigilance inquiry against GLADA officials

Delay in regularisation of colonies in Ludhiana: RTI activist seeks vigilance inquiry against GLADA officials

As per an estimate, composition fee has not been recovered from around 50% colonies

chandigarh Updated: Aug 14, 2020 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

: RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal has submitted a complaint with Punjab chief secretary and director of vigilance bureau seeking inquiry against Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials for not following the state government’s procedures for regularisation of colonies that came into effect in October 2018, and not recovering pending composition fees from colonies who have applied under the policy.

Sabharwal alleged that applications for 559 colonies have been submitted under the policy across Punjab, but GLADA authorities have failed to recover the pending composition fee from colonies falling under its jurisdiction even after one and a half years. He added that colonies were given four-month time to submit application after the policy was floated in October 2018.

It is mandatory to issue a demand notice to the applicant for submission of fee within three months after an application is submitted by authorities.

But, in many cases, GLADA officials concerned have not even issued the demand notice till now and the dues have also not been recovered, the RTI activist said. As per an estimate, composition fee has not been recovered from around 50% colonies.

Refuting the allegations, GLADA estate officer Sonam Chaudhary said, “No delay is being made deliberately. The process to approve colonies is lengthy as a multiple departments are involved in the process. Recovery is also being done from colonies keeping in mind the rules and process of clearing an application for regularisation.”

