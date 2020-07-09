e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Delhi duo booked for duping Ludhiana man of ₹47 lakh in lieu of medical admission

Delhi duo booked for duping Ludhiana man of ₹47 lakh in lieu of medical admission

The victim had come in touch with the accused in June 2018 after reading an advertisement in a leading English daily

chandigarh Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The police have booked two Delhi-based agents for duping a Jamalpur resident of Rs 47.5 lakh on the pretext of facilitating his daughter and niece’s admission into a medical college in Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Lucky and Rinku Singh.

The accused were operating from office number 34, third floor, Sewak Park, Uttam Nagar, in Delhi. They have been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim, Prem Chandra Sinha, who is working as a general manager in a steel unit here, told the police that he had come in touch with the duo in June 2018 after reading an advertisement in a leading English daily.

“The duo assured admission for his daughter and niece under ‘national quota’ in a reputed medical college in Delhi,” said Sinha. The accused demanded Rs 50 lakh for the seats. However, the deal was struck at Rs 47.5 lakh.

Prem said by July he had paid the amount through bank transactions, cheques and cash.

“The duo had even presented documents proving that the names of both, my daughter and my niece, had appeared in the list of a noted medical college for MBBS and BDS courses,” said Sinha.

Few months elapsed and they kept dilly-dallying the issue on the pretext of some technical glitch.

When Sinha visited the college, he was shocked to find out that the list shown to him was fake and the admission process was long over.

“The agents later visited the city and submitted in writing to the police that they had taken money for admission. They assured the return of money and gave cheques that were also dishonoured on presentation. The duo finally stopped answering calls afterwards,” said Sinha.

He said he approached the police again and a case was registered at the Moti Nagar police station.

Investigating officer Gurjeet Singh said the accused will be arrested soon.

