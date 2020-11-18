Delimitation: Chandigarh MC wards set to increase

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:50 IST

Wards in the Chandigarh municipal corporation are set to increase with the UT administration starting the process of fresh delimitation.

Deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar will be issuing a public notification by next week, inviting objections to the delimitation process. The notification will specify the total number of wards, including the new ones created and their boundaries.

MC elections are slated to be held in September-October 2021.

“The DC has held several rounds of meetings with district and senior UT officials. After final consent from UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, the new MC wards will be notified and objections invited. It is expected to be done by November end,” said a senior UT official, who didn’t want to be named. After the objections are submitted and considered, the final delimitation of wards will be notified by the DC. The entire process is expected to take a couple of months.

The last delimitation of wards was done in 2006 on the basis of the 2001 census. While the process for another delimitation was initiated in 2015 on the basis of the 2011 census, but it wasn’t completed as the issue of inclusion of all villages in the MC was still pending. At the time, the proposal was to increase the number of wards to 33.

Currently 26 wards

Currently, there are 26 wards in the MC, which cover sectors and nine villages. The process becomes crucial in the wake of the addition of 13 new villages under its jurisdiction last year.

These villages are Bahlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur and Dhanas. They have a population of more than 50,000.

“All wards currently don’t have uniform population. This will be corrected after the delimitation process is completed, while incorporating the recently added villages,” said the official.