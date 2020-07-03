e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Dental exams: HC asks BFUHS to apprise us about arrangements

Dental exams: HC asks BFUHS to apprise us about arrangements

chandigarh Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, to apprise it of arrangements made to hold examinations of graduate and postgraduate dental courses from July 7.

The order was passed during resumed hearing of a plea challenging the varsity’s move to hold examination in the dental colleges amid Covid-19 outbreak. Response from the varsity has been sought by Monday.

The petition has been filed by the Dental Surgeons Association of India demanding that exams should not be held. They are alleging that the university and the colleges are disassociating themselves from their any responsibility by asking for an undertaking from students specifying that they will inform the college authorities in case they are not feeling well and the college will not be held responsible for any disease suffered by them.

top news
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
With 6,330 Covid cases, Maharashtra’s grim record run continues
With 6,330 Covid cases, Maharashtra’s grim record run continues
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In