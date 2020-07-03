Dental exams: HC asks BFUHS to apprise us about arrangements

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:26 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, to apprise it of arrangements made to hold examinations of graduate and postgraduate dental courses from July 7.

The order was passed during resumed hearing of a plea challenging the varsity’s move to hold examination in the dental colleges amid Covid-19 outbreak. Response from the varsity has been sought by Monday.

The petition has been filed by the Dental Surgeons Association of India demanding that exams should not be held. They are alleging that the university and the colleges are disassociating themselves from their any responsibility by asking for an undertaking from students specifying that they will inform the college authorities in case they are not feeling well and the college will not be held responsible for any disease suffered by them.