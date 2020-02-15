Denying help to brothers who got mugged in South Africa costs insurance firm dear

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 23:53 IST

The district consumer disputes redressal forum has directed a Bengaluru-based insurance company to pay ₹15,000 compensation to two brothers of Sector 19 for deficiency in services, along with an amount equivalent of US $50.

Shreenath A Khemka, 24, and his brother Ganesh Khemka, 22, had filed a complaint against Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Bengaluru.

On June 11, 2019, they had purchased a policy, ‘Digit On-The-Move’, from the firm for a trip to South Africa. As per the policy details, the firm provided cover for trip abandonment, emergency cash if money is stolen or needed, and loss of baggage and personal belongings.

On June 15, 2019, while they were in Johannesburg, the brothers were attacked by five to six persons, who robbed them of their wallets, debit card, credit card, driver’s licence, an iPhone7 and a Timex wristwatch. The total value of the items was estimated at ₹54,000, it was mentioned in the complaint.

The duo wrote an email to the insurance company for reimbursement of the amount robbed, and asked for emergency financial assistance. The firm, however, declined to pay them.

The insurance company stated in their defence that the said risks were not covered under the policy and hence, the claim was repudiated. The firm denied there was any deficiency in service or unfair trade practice.

The forum, however, directed the company to pay the daily cash allowance of US $50 for one day, in equivalent Indian currency for the date of robbery, along with an interest of 9% per annum from the said date, till realisation.

Apart from this, the firm was directed to pay ₹10,000 compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and ₹5,000 litigation cost.