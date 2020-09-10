e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Dictatorial’: INLD, Congress condemn police action against farmers in Kurukshetra

‘Dictatorial’: INLD, Congress condemn police action against farmers in Kurukshetra

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary general and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said if the government does not take back the anti-farmer ordinance, the INLD will lead protest marches of thousands of farmers.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary general and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala condemned the lathicharge on the farmers, saying they had come to hold a peaceful rally. “The state government is already bent upon ruining the farmers financially and now they are beating and torturing them. This dictatorial attitude of the state government is extremely shameful and condemnable,” Chautala said in a statement.

He said if the government does not take back the anti-farmer ordinance, the INLD will lead protest marches of thousands of farmers. Chautala described the agricultural ordinances brought by the Centre as death warrant of farmers.

Haryana Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala lended their support to the cause of farmers and traders while criticizing the BJP-JJP government in the state for resorting to oppressive measures to stifle peoples’ voice.

Surjewala in a statement said the state government should know that Haryanvis will not be deterred by such attempts and will vigorously fight in a united way against the Modi-Khattar governments. “This draconian act will be written in history of Haryana as a decisive nail in decimation of BJP-JJP regime,” he said.

top news
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In