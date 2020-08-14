e-paper
DIG Omvir Singh gets President's Police Medal

DIG Omvir Singh gets President’s Police Medal

As the DIG, he has been instrumental in setting up first-of-its-kind Emergency Response Support System Dial 112

chandigarh Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Deputy inspector general (DIG), Chandigarh, Omvir Singh, who is also the IG, prisons, has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguish Service.

He will receive the award from the President of India during the Independence Day function.

As the DIG, he has been instrumental in setting up first-of-its-kind Emergency Response Support System Dial 112 and e-Beat Book System at the Chandigarh Police Control Room for the convenience of citizens.

As IG, prisons, he is credited with streamlining overall functioning of the Model Jail, Sector 51, also known as Burail Jail. Some of the major projects, such as prison management system and inclusion of latest technology to strengthen the security system at this high security jail, are the outcome of his efforts. Setting up of correctional administration in the jail and rehabilitation of inmates after their release are also some of major initiatives carried out by him.

