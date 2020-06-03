e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / District-level flood control room set up in Ludhiana

District-level flood control room set up in Ludhiana

DC issues directions for setting up of 24x7 control rooms at sub-divisional and tehsil levels

chandigarh Updated: Jun 03, 2020 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the upcoming monsoon season, the administration has set up a district-level flood control room and directions have also been issued for setting up of control rooms at sub-divisional and tehsil levels.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, in a letter to all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and the Executive Engineer Drainage Division, has said the flood control rooms should become operational 24X7 from June 15 onwards.

He said the district-level control room (phone number 0161-2433100) would operate as usual even during holidays.

He directed officials to ensure that daily reports are sent at drabranch115@yahoo.com in a pro forma prepared by the Union government without fail by 9:30 am every day.

He said the officials deputed for flood control measures would not leave stations without prior permission.

He has directed all SDMs to set up control rooms in their respective subdivisions and intimate the district office regarding phone and fax numbers so that they can be contacted in case of emergency.

top news
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16
US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16
Abducted Indian engineers were freed in exchange for Taliban members: UN report
Abducted Indian engineers were freed in exchange for Taliban members: UN report
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 2 dead
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 2 dead
First 100 ventilators donated to India to be shipped next week: Donald Trump
First 100 ventilators donated to India to be shipped next week: Donald Trump
US probe into digital services taxes may trigger another trade tussle with India
US probe into digital services taxes may trigger another trade tussle with India
Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step: Top expert
Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step: Top expert
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In