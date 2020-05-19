e-paper
DMCH Ludhiana resumes normal functioning after nearly two months

Employees advised to continue taking all preventive measures to check the spread of Covid-19

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 15:48 IST
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
In an official statement issued by the authorities, DMCH managing society secretary Prem Kumar Gupta informed that after two months of curfew and lockdown in the state due to Covid-19 pandemic, DMCH has started functioning as per normal routine.
After nearly two months, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here has resumed its normal functioning from Tuesday.

In an official statement issued by the authorities, DMCH managing society secretary Prem Kumar Gupta informed that after two months of curfew and lockdown in the state due to Covid-19 pandemic, DMCH has started functioning as per normal routine.

“All the employees, including doctors, paramedical staff, technicians and staff nurses, have been advised to take preventive measures to check the spread of Covid-19,” said Gupta.

In addition, they have been asked to maintain physical distancing, wear masks and use sanitisers regularly.

Earlier too, the health staff made sincere efforts in treating patients during the curfew period, the DMCH secretary said.

For certain specialties, makeshift clinics were started in the open to prevent gathering of too many patients in the OPD.

The DMCH secretary also thanked all district officials and police administration for lending full support in proper functioning of the hospital in the time of crisis.

He said, “Our hospital is absolutely Covid-free and we are taking precautions to make it safe for doctors, patients, staff members and visitors.”

“We have started all major surgeries, while taking necessary precautions. All patients are advised to wear masks and maintain hygiene and social distancing. Visitors and patients will continue to be screened in the ‘Flu Corner’ at the entrance of the hospital,” Gupta added.

