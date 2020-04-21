Doctor, 4 others test positive for Covid-19 in Rajpura; dist count up to 31

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:37 IST

Five more positive Covid-19 cases, including a doctor, were reported in Rajpura on Monday, taking its count to12 and that of Patiala district to 31.

One of the patients is the daughter of a 60-year-old woman who tested positive last week. The doctor she (the daughter) visited last week has also contracted the disease.

Giving details, Dr Harish Malhotra, the district civil surgeon, said reports of 19 samples taken from Rajpura came late at around 11pm on Monday.

“Of the total samples, five were positive. All are contacts of earlier seven positive cases in Rajpura,” he said.

Patiala city has 19 cases.

“We have rushed our teams. The process of containing the area and shifting patients to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College has been initiated,” Malhotra said.

“We are identifying the contacts of the fresh patients,” he added.