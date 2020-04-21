e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Doctor, 4 others test positive for Covid-19 in Rajpura; dist count up to 31

Doctor, 4 others test positive for Covid-19 in Rajpura; dist count up to 31

One of the patients is the daughter of a 60-year-old woman who tested positive last week

chandigarh Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:37 IST
Navrajdeep Singh
Navrajdeep Singh
Hindustan Times/Patiala
         

Five more positive Covid-19 cases, including a doctor, were reported in Rajpura on Monday, taking its count to12 and that of Patiala district to 31.

One of the patients is the daughter of a 60-year-old woman who tested positive last week. The doctor she (the daughter) visited last week has also contracted the disease.

Giving details, Dr Harish Malhotra, the district civil surgeon, said reports of 19 samples taken from Rajpura came late at around 11pm on Monday.

“Of the total samples, five were positive. All are contacts of earlier seven positive cases in Rajpura,” he said.

Patiala city has 19 cases.

“We have rushed our teams. The process of containing the area and shifting patients to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College has been initiated,” Malhotra said.

“We are identifying the contacts of the fresh patients,” he added.

top news
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
‘Anti-federal campaign’: Trinamool on Centre’s Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Anti-federal campaign’: Trinamool on Centre’s Covid-19 team in Bengal
Through sea and forests: How workers are trying to reach home amid lockdown
Through sea and forests: How workers are trying to reach home amid lockdown
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news