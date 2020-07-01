e-paper
Doctor's Day: Front-line workers of Ludhiana civil hospital ask people to follow safety measures

Doctor’s Day: Front-line workers of Ludhiana civil hospital ask people to follow safety measures

Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga, civil surgeon, while congratulating the staff on Doctor’s Day, said that this day was celebrated in all health institutions in Ludhiana district

chandigarh Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

On Doctor’s Day, health professionals working on the front-line at civil hospital said they wish for the well-being of people in these testing times.

Dr Anmol Rattan, who is deployed at the Covid-19 unit of the civil hospital since the beginning of March, said, “On this day, I hope this phase ends and people remain healthy.”

Dr Rattan said he also hopes that perception of residents towards the civil hospital changes. “There is a general perception among residents that they may fall ill or contract the virus if they visit the civil hospital. This perception should change. Covid-19 tests are being conducted here for free and government is providing best facilities for patients,” he added.

Dr Milan Verma, who had first raised the issue of poor quality PPE kits and face masks, was busy collecting samples in a PPE kit.

“Each day has been Doctor’s Day since the virus spread in the country. However, I wish people follow government guidelines seriously and help authorities curb the spread,” said Verma.

Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga, civil surgeon, while congratulating the staff on Doctor’s Day, said that this day was celebrated in all health institutions in Ludhiana district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said doctor serve the society at all times. But today, doctors all over the world are engaged in public service.

Praising medical professionals, he said service rendered at such a time is even more important as doctors are now dedicating all their time to the service of society.

He lauded the staff and appealed to them to continue serving the needy.

He also appealed to the public to take precautionary measures and contact the health institution if necessary for any information.

