e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Domestic help rapes 5-year-old in Ludhiana, arrested

Domestic help rapes 5-year-old in Ludhiana, arrested

The accused is a father of four

chandigarh Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 40-year-old domestic help was arrested on Wednesday for raping his employee’s five-year-old daughter.

The accused has been identified as Rajiv, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The victim’s grandmother stated in her complaint that the incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. She said that she heard her granddaughter scream, but when she went to look for her, she wasn’t with her mother.

They searched the house and found the accused raping the child. The victim’s mother raised the alarm and tired to nab Rajiv, but he managed to escape. The child was rushed to the hospital where she is being treated.

Soon after receiving the complaint, Dakha police registered a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

The accused is a father of four and was working at the victim’s house for the last few years.

top news
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
Covid-19: Positivity rate in Delhi falls below 1%
Covid-19: Positivity rate in Delhi falls below 1%
Learning to beat a virus
Learning to beat a virus
Six more UK returnees test positive, 50 quarantined
Six more UK returnees test positive, 50 quarantined
Focus on fundraise: RBI chief Shaktikanta Das to banks
Focus on fundraise: RBI chief Shaktikanta Das to banks
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Amid protests, Tomar stresses need for more reforms in farm sector
Amid protests, Tomar stresses need for more reforms in farm sector
Covid update: 2nd new virus variant reaches UK; India-Russia summit cancelled
Covid update: 2nd new virus variant reaches UK; India-Russia summit cancelled
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In