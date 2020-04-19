e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Dowry death: Daily wager booked after wife kills self in Panchkula

Dowry death: Daily wager booked after wife kills self in Panchkula

Victim’s mother said daughter was harassed and regularly thrashed for dowry

chandigarh Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police have booked a 22-year-old man after his wife committed suicide in Indira colony in Panchkula’s Sector 16.

The victim’s mother Rekha, 42, a resident of Saketri village in Panchkula, told the police in a complaint that only last year, her 20-year-old daughter had married the accused Raju, a daily wager who lived in Indira colony. She said Raju had been harassing her daughter to bring dowry and regularly thrashed her after getting drunk.

“He is an addict and would forcibly take money from my daughter after beating her. On Saturday also, he did the same and gave her nothing to eat. She was so harassed that she ended her life,” the complainant told the police.

Sub-inspector Jagdish Chander, the investigating official in the case, said that on Saturday, Raju’s elder brother informed police that Raju’s wife had hanged herself in room, following which a team rushed to the spot. “The woman’s mother has submitted a complaint and the accused has been booked. Investigation is underway,” said the official.

A case has been registered under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code.

