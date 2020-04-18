During a lockdown, aerobics can be your best bet

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:28 IST

About two years ago, after suspecting that my blood pressure was higher than normal I went to the doctor to have it checked. As expected, he gave me a prescription to control it, advising that exercise such as brisk walking will also work like medicine.

Apart from adhering to the daily intake of the prescribed dose, I made it a routine to follow a combo of jogging-cum-walking for about 30 minutes daily. That helped, though I could not completely shed the dependency on medicine.

I was eager to try various yogic /breathing exercises to control my blood pressure. Many videos and television programmes, particularly the one by Baba Ramdev, inspired me. I left jogging and started practising anulom vilom and kapalbhati (both breathing exercises).

Instead of any perceptible benefit, to my dismay, the blood pressure level was elevated. When I talked about it to some friends, including a yoga teacher, all of them found fault with me and advised me to do it slowly, exercising patience. I felt discouraged and resumed my combo.

However, recently, after the coronavirus menace forced everyone to remain confined within the four walls of their homes, I was deprived of my routine of jogging-cum-walking. Once again, the thought of practising anulom vilom and kapalbhati, came to my mind.

This time, more determined to perfect the art of breathing, I watched all the videos once again and then switched to TV channels to take a good look at the yoga guru doing all sorts of exercises.

Then, I started devoting my early mornings to yoga; performing the exercises with caution and precision. Alas! The outcome, once again, was rather discouraging.

Soon I was desperately searching for an alternative.

We had already exhausted the stock of shuttles and hence no game of badminton with my son was possible; the market was shut because of the curfew. But as you know, necessity is the mother of invention. I looked at the basketball ring that was fixed on the wall; then searched for the ball and luckily found and pumped some more air to get the desired pressure. Then, I started playing two games a day, one each in the morning and evening, managing to throw the ball in the basket at least 50 times. To account for the wear and tear of my joints in this age of 63 plus, I would pedal the stationary bicycle for about 20 minutes two times a day.

The scheme worked; I felt very light and fresh and knew that my arteries and veins benefited from these aerobic exercises.

My blood pressure levels too stabilised and the medicine dosage was reduced. Really, there is no dearth of alternatives provided you have the will to find the one.

gursharansinghpau@gmail.com

The author is professor and former dean of postgraduate studies Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. Views expressed are personal.