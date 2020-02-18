e-paper
Enjoy cheaper chopper rides at Rose Fest 2020

Enjoy cheaper chopper rides at Rose Fest 2020

chandigarh Updated: Feb 18, 2020 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Residents will once again be able to enjoy chopper rides during the upcoming Rose Garden Festival, from February 28 to March 1, at Rose Garden in Sector 16, at cheaper rates than last year.

While last year, a chopper ride was priced at ₹2,300 per person, this year a ticket per person will cost ₹1700. The MC, on Monday, allotted the tender to Bathinda Amusement Park.

This time the annual Rose Festival has been dedicated to being plastic free. Several cultural programmes including contests for children, youth and senior citizens will be held to ensure maximum participation of the general public at the festival. Contests such as flower and rangoli competition, contest between neighbourhood parks maintained by RWAs, the Rose Prince and Rose Princess contest, brass and pipe band contest, on the spot painting contest, rose quiz contest, photography contest, folk dance contest, Antakshri, Rose King and Rose Queen contest, Mr Rose and Ms Rose contest, Floral Hat contest, Newlywed Couple contest will mark the occasion. This time the Sector 17 Plaza will be part of the festival, which will host food stalls, art and craft exhibitions and cultural programmes.

