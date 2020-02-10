Enrolment operator lands in police net

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:08 IST

The chief minister’s flying squad that had arrested six persons for making fake Aadhaar cards on February 7 has nabbed the absconding seventh accused, an authorised enrolment operator.

Mahender Sen was caught late on Sunday and was sent in four-day police remand on Monday. Sen was working as an Aadhaar enrolment operator with Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank in Shahjahanbad, Alwar.

The accused used to take ₹1,500 from Aadhaar card seekers in lieu of providing them fake identity cards such as driving licence and thus issuing them genuine Aadhaar cards on the basis of their biometric and eye impressions.

They gave ₹6,000 a day to Mahender Sen, a Rajasthan-based operator, whose thumb impression they had taken on silicon wrapped on rubber thumb to open this authorised account to gain access to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The flying squad had seized various gadgets used for making Aadhaar cards from their possession, including an enrolment kit, finger impression machine, eye scanner, 860 blank Aadhaar forms, 89 ready Aadhaar cards and 190 updated Aadhaar cards, besides silicon thumb impression of Sen.

Fake IDs, driving licences, a GPS device, a laptop, internet router, 49 PAN cards and a printer, along with ₹2 lakh, were also recovered from their possession.

The case had unfolded when acting on a tip-off of CID’s intelligence wing, CM’s flying squad zeroed in on some locations in Gurugram around the Republic Day and detected suspicious movements in Chakkarpur area.

A raid at two locations there on Friday night resulted in arrest of one Chitranjan, a resident of Delhi’s Najafgarh and formerly an enrolment operator with a private bank in Gurugram, who had the silicon thumb impression of Sen.

Among those arrested are Karan Thapa (a native of Jyotinagar, Nepal) and Gurfam Ahmed (who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnaur, but had been living in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh).