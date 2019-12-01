e-paper
ENT department of GMCH-32 shifted to main campus from Sector 48

Department shifted due to non-availability of well-equipped operation theatre

chandigarh Updated: Dec 01, 2019 01:17 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Owing to the non-availability of a well-equipped operation theatre in the new functional south campus in Sector 48, the ear, nose and throat (ENT) department of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, (GMCH-32), was shifted back to the main campus.

In September, when the Sector 48 hospital started functioning, four departments, including the departments of dermatology, psychiatry, ENT and radiation oncology were shifted from GMCH-32 to the new campus.

Head of ENT department, Dr Surinder K Singhal, said after the department was shifted it was found that operation theatre in the new campus is not feasible and thus the department was shifted to GMCH-32.

However, the hospital administration had decided that until the operation theatre in the new campus was ready, the ENT patients requiring surgical treatment will be stationed in the GMCH-32 main campus and around 10 beds will be reserved for the same.

Earlier, after the administration had decided that the Sector 48 hospital will act as an extension campus of GMCH-32, the residents demanded that a full-fledged hospital with services such as out-patient department should be made available in the Sector 48 hospital.

An official spokesperson said it was getting hectic to accommodate the patients in both branches and it was decided that the department will function from the GMCH-32 campus to avoid hurdles.

Medical college officials added that the administration was in no mood to spend extra money on south campus to get equipments for the new operation theatre.

Vacant beds allotted

Two months after four departments were shifted to the Sector 48 campus, the hospital administration allotted the vacant beds to neurosurgery, urology, dentistry, dermatology, cardiology, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery departments.

“Around 40 vacant beds in the hospital divided among other departments,” officials said.

This will allow required allocation of beds according to the Medical Council of India’s directives for starting MCh and DM courses in few departments, officials said.

