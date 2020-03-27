Ex gratia for employees tackling Covid-19 increased in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:22 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced an increase in the ex gratia amount to be given to the employees working in adverse situations during lockdown.

An ex gratia payment is made to provide relief to an individual who has suffered damages.

These include those working in isolation wards set up for those who test positive or those deputed at Covid-19 testing laboratories.

Khattar said the ex gratia amount for doctors will be ₹50 lakh, ₹30 lakh for nurses and ₹ 20 lakh for other employees (whether government or contractual).

He said the state government had launched a new website covidssharyana.in for registration of shops, store owners (groceries, vegetable, milk and chemist, etc). E-passes will be issued to those who register on the website, he said.

The CM said five dedicated laboratories had been made available in the state for the testing of coronavirus and two more testing labs were being set up. Similarly, 2,500 isolation beds and around 6,500 quarantine beds were available.