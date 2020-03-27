e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ex gratia for employees tackling Covid-19 increased in Haryana

Ex gratia for employees tackling Covid-19 increased in Haryana

Those working in isolation wards set up for those who test positive or those deputed at Covid-19 testing laboratories will be eligible

chandigarh Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced an increase in the ex gratia amount to be given to the employees working in adverse situations during lockdown.

An ex gratia payment is made to provide relief to an individual who has suffered damages.

These include those working in isolation wards set up for those who test positive or those deputed at Covid-19 testing laboratories.

Khattar said the ex gratia amount for doctors will be ₹50 lakh, ₹30 lakh for nurses and ₹ 20 lakh for other employees (whether government or contractual).

He said the state government had launched a new website covidssharyana.in for registration of shops, store owners (groceries, vegetable, milk and chemist, etc). E-passes will be issued to those who register on the website, he said.

The CM said five dedicated laboratories had been made available in the state for the testing of coronavirus and two more testing labs were being set up. Similarly, 2,500 isolation beds and around 6,500 quarantine beds were available.

top news
G20 readies $5 trillion war chest to combat coronavirus
G20 readies $5 trillion war chest to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus deaths, cases in India see biggest jump in a day
Coronavirus deaths, cases in India see biggest jump in a day
India fights economic epidemic amid lockdown to curb Covid-19 spread
India fights economic epidemic amid lockdown to curb Covid-19 spread
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news