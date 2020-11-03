e-paper
Expand Covid contact tracing to 15 persons, make RT-PCR rule: Capt

CM made this announcement as part of a slew of measures to strengthen the Covid management systems amid the apprehension of a second wave.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:29 IST
In other steps, he directed 24x7 testing facility to be made available at district hospitals, all fever/other symptomatic cases and those attending the flu corners to be tested with RT-PCR.
Despite a decline in Covid cases in the state, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered expanding the contact tracing of positive patients to 15 persons and made it mandatory for hospitals and radiology labs conducting CT scans to report such persons to the state administration in case of suspicion of coronavirus.

To streamline and prioritise the process of Covid vaccination, the CM ordered a state-level 3-tier vaccine supervision mechanism, comprising a steering committee as well as state and district task force, to be put in place.

In sharp contrast to some other states that are depending heavily on the less reliable Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT), Amarinder directed the health department to make RT-PCR the rule, with RAT to be treated as exception, while ordering another serosurvey to assess the ground situation.

In other steps, he directed 24x7 testing facility to be made available at district hospitals, all fever/other symptomatic cases and those attending the flu corners to be tested with RT-PCR.

The CM asked the health department to get information from private and public hospitals regarding Covid mortality and complete the audit by November 9 so that remedial action can be taken by mid-November.

Amarinder was chairing a virtual meeting of medical and health experts and officials.

Noting that people were now relying on CT scans in a big way instead of getting themselves tested for Covid, the CM directed the health department to make sharing of information regarding those coming for CT scans with the health authorities.

The state government’s health expert committee head, Dr KK Talwar, earlier said unless checked, the practice of patients confining themselves to CT scans could be dangerous for the state.

To ensure that distribution of the vaccine, once available, is prioritised among the vulnerable groups, including health workers and people with comorbidities, Amarinder ordered the constitution of a state steering committee, to be headed by the chief secretary, with monthly meetings to supervise the progress.

The state head has asked the concerned departments to dedicate the month of November to carry out testing of all staff, including health, police, revenue and other civilian staff. He said his government had already sanctioned approximately Rs 900 crore for Covid response and added that funds will not be allowed to become a constraint for ensuring full preparation and best response. He directed the health department to increase testing to 30,000 a day, with at least 100 tests per lakh population.

