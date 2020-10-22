e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Extension of affiliation: Panjab University asks pvt colleges for salary statements

Extension of affiliation: Panjab University asks pvt colleges for salary statements

The panel also sought a report on action taken by the colleges to fulfil the conditions mentioned by inspection committees in previous years for grant of affiliation

chandigarh Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:13 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

The affiliation committee of Panjab University on Wednesday sought salary statements and proof of disbursement from private colleges seeking extension of affiliation this year.

The panel also sought a report on action taken by the colleges to fulfil the conditions mentioned by inspection committees in previous years for grant of affiliation.

This year, colleges were asked to apply online, as physical verification is not possible amid the pandemic. PU has more than 190 affiliated colleges and over 100 colleges are granted temporary affiliation every year.

A member of the panel said, “The colleges have been asked to give salary records till September with proof of disbursement. Many complaints have been received that some colleges have not paid salaries to teachers, which is a basic criteria for extension of affiliation.”

More than 100 colleges have applied for affiliation this year. On Wednesday, the cases of colleges in Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur were taken up.

The panel has sought also asked for reports on conditions of making appointments and infrastructure from colleges who were directed to fulfill these conditions in the previous years.

During inspections conducted in colleges seeking affiliation in the previous years, the number of faculty members, necessary equipment and infrastructure were verified. This data was then placed before the affiliation committee of the university.

‘Varsities have sent incomplete reports’

A member of the panel said, “The data sent by most colleges is not complete and we have asked them to send proper reports.”

