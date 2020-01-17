Facility for knee osteoarthritis patients established at PGIMER

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 01:22 IST

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has set up a ‘Knee School’ to treat patients of knee osteoarthritis (KOA) through non- pharmacological interventions.

At the facility, established at the outpatient department of physical medicine and rehabilitation, in December 2019, patients will undergo supervised weight reduction exercise sessions, physiotherapy, meditation and yoga. The sessions will begin with a warm-up of 10 minutes followed by sessions in the gymnasium. Patients can enrol themselves at the facility on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

In total, 14 sessions have been planned for each patient, once a week for the first month and fortnightly for the next five months.

Baseline and end line indicators will be compared at the end of six months.

“To make patients understand and comply with prescribed lifestyle changes, sufficient consultation time is needed from the doctors who need to listen to their problems and counsel them accordingly. But this doesn’t materialise in the crowded OPDs. Both patients and doctors feel the pressure due to the time crunch. Minimal time for doctor-patient interaction implies less relating time. This leads to non-adherence,” an official spokesperson said.

Supervised exercise sessions will be held by Dr Meenakshi Sharma for an hour in the out-patient department and three days a week in the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation.

A reminder for the session is sent to the enrolled patients through social media group. “So far, more than 60 patients have enrolled in this facility. The response has been good,” a PGIMER official said.