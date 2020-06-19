Family of migrant workers among six to test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Muktsar district

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 12:17 IST

Six people, including a family of migrant workers, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Muktsar district on Friday.

Epidemiologist Dr Vikram Kumar said a family of migrant labourers, comprising four members, including a four-year-old child had tested positive. The family had come to Punjab from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Two other patients had a travelled from Delhi. The patients were admitted at an isolation facility in Muktsar city.

In Bathinda, three fresh cases of coronavirus cases, including a woman, were reported on Friday. A spokesperson of the district administration said two of the patients had come from Uttar Pradesh while one had travelled from Gurugram.

The three patients had been under home quarantine.