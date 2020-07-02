e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Fancy vehicle number e-auction in Chandigarh from July 14

Fancy vehicle number e-auction in Chandigarh from July 14

Registrations will be held from July 4 to 13.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Registering and the Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold an e-auction of fancy numbers of a new series, CH01-CB, from July 14 to 16.

Registrations will be held from July 4 to 13. The e-auction of leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series, including CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BX, CH01-BW, CH01-BV, CH01-BU, CH01-BT and CH01-BS will also be held along with the CH01-CB series.

It will start at 10am on July 14 and end at 5pm on July 16.

Only those who purchased vehicles on a Chandigarh address are eligible to participate in the e-auction.

Vehicle owners can register on https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain a unique acknowledgement number (UAN).

top news
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
LIVE: With 6,330 new Covid cases, Maharashtra records highest single-day spike
LIVE: With 6,330 new Covid cases, Maharashtra records highest single-day spike
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
DK Shivakumar takes charge as Karnataka Congress president, ceremony on Zoom
DK Shivakumar takes charge as Karnataka Congress president, ceremony on Zoom
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In