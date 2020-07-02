Fancy vehicle number e-auction in Chandigarh from July 14

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:04 IST

The Registering and the Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold an e-auction of fancy numbers of a new series, CH01-CB, from July 14 to 16.

Registrations will be held from July 4 to 13. The e-auction of leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series, including CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BX, CH01-BW, CH01-BV, CH01-BU, CH01-BT and CH01-BS will also be held along with the CH01-CB series.

It will start at 10am on July 14 and end at 5pm on July 16.

Only those who purchased vehicles on a Chandigarh address are eligible to participate in the e-auction.

Vehicle owners can register on https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain a unique acknowledgement number (UAN).