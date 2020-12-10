e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Final draw for allotment of EWS flats in Maloya held

Final draw for allotment of EWS flats in Maloya held

Residents of prefabricated shelters in Sectors 52 and 56 will be shifted to these flats as part of a relocation drive.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Thursday held the fourth and last computerised draw for allotment of 487 flats at Maloya-1 under the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said the UT administration had decided to relocate the residents of prefabricated shelters in Sectors 52 and 56 to the EWS flats at Maloya-1.

“The allotment letters and possession slips will be issued to the allottees on December 14, and physical possession of flats will be handed over from December 16 in a staggered manner to ensure compliance of social distancing norms,” Garg said.

The water and electricity connections will be released on the day of the physical possession itself, he added.

The draw was streamed live on YouTube from the site of prefabricated shelters through a display van.

top news
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
Farmer protest: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee decodes situation #HTLS2020
Farmer protest: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee decodes situation #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In