Finance dept unhappy at agenda of Punjabi varsity syndic meeting

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 15:50 IST

The state finance department has submitted its reservations and observations to the higher education department about the agenda that Punjabi University followed in its syndicate meeting on August 17. The higher education department is the administrative department to the varsity.

Commenting on the meeting agenda, the department observed that the services of contractual employees should not be regularised by the university in violation of government policy, without the approval of the administrative department.

The department of finance said, “Punjabi University is passing through severe financial crisis and needs to implement corrective steps as pointed out in the audit report submitted to the finance department on June 30.”

“No additional benefits shall to be given to the officers and officials in the case of additional charges. The extension in the services of contractual and ad hoc staff should not be a routine exercise but it should be decided as per the work load assessment and the requirement of the institution as per UGC norms,” the communique stated.

It also observed that the grant of new pension scheme from July 2012, onwards must be reviewed as it is in violation of the government policy, while the grant of pay scale to some employees by the university at its own level in violation of the government norms must be reviewed.

The higher education department has been suggested that the university must prepare a standard operating procedures for grant of extraordinary leave and study leave to its employees. Secretary higher education Rahul Bhandari said they were yet to receive final proceedings of the meeting.

“The department will surely look into the observations and required suggestions will be made to the varsity,” Bhandari said. Varsity vice-chancellor BS Ghuman could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Previously, in a report submitted to the department of higher education on June 30, the principal accountant general (audit) listed glaring financial anomalies, including excess payment of ₹1.4 crore for advertisement on commercial rates, non-recovery of temporary advance totalling ₹4.9 crore from different departments, unwarranted expenditure of ₹5 crore and irregular procurement of goods worth ₹9.6 crore between 2014 and 2018.