e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Finance dept unhappy at agenda of Punjabi varsity syndic meeting

Finance dept unhappy at agenda of Punjabi varsity syndic meeting

The department observed that the services of contractual employees should not be regularised by the university in violation of government policy, without the approval of the administrative department

chandigarh Updated: Sep 16, 2020 15:50 IST
Navrajdeep Singh
Navrajdeep Singh
Hindustan Times/Patiala
The finance department also observed that the grant of new pension scheme from July 2012, onwards must be reviewed as it is in violation of the government policy, while the grant of pay scale to some employees by the university at its own level in violation of the government norms must be reviewed.
The finance department also observed that the grant of new pension scheme from July 2012, onwards must be reviewed as it is in violation of the government policy, while the grant of pay scale to some employees by the university at its own level in violation of the government norms must be reviewed.(HT File Photo )
         

The state finance department has submitted its reservations and observations to the higher education department about the agenda that Punjabi University followed in its syndicate meeting on August 17. The higher education department is the administrative department to the varsity.

Commenting on the meeting agenda, the department observed that the services of contractual employees should not be regularised by the university in violation of government policy, without the approval of the administrative department.

The department of finance said, “Punjabi University is passing through severe financial crisis and needs to implement corrective steps as pointed out in the audit report submitted to the finance department on June 30.”

“No additional benefits shall to be given to the officers and officials in the case of additional charges. The extension in the services of contractual and ad hoc staff should not be a routine exercise but it should be decided as per the work load assessment and the requirement of the institution as per UGC norms,” the communique stated.

It also observed that the grant of new pension scheme from July 2012, onwards must be reviewed as it is in violation of the government policy, while the grant of pay scale to some employees by the university at its own level in violation of the government norms must be reviewed.

The higher education department has been suggested that the university must prepare a standard operating procedures for grant of extraordinary leave and study leave to its employees. Secretary higher education Rahul Bhandari said they were yet to receive final proceedings of the meeting.

“The department will surely look into the observations and required suggestions will be made to the varsity,” Bhandari said. Varsity vice-chancellor BS Ghuman could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Previously, in a report submitted to the department of higher education on June 30, the principal accountant general (audit) listed glaring financial anomalies, including excess payment of ₹1.4 crore for advertisement on commercial rates, non-recovery of temporary advance totalling ₹4.9 crore from different departments, unwarranted expenditure of ₹5 crore and irregular procurement of goods worth ₹9.6 crore between 2014 and 2018.

tags
top news
Delhi Police file 20,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people
Delhi Police file 20,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Monsoon session: Govt to hold crucial meeting with Oppn today
Monsoon session: Govt to hold crucial meeting with Oppn today
Russia partners with Dr Reddy’s for trials, distribution of Sputnik vaccine
Russia partners with Dr Reddy’s for trials, distribution of Sputnik vaccine
China blames India, claims it’s honouring border pacts
China blames India, claims it’s honouring border pacts
Babri case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30
Babri case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30
‘No breach on hospital, cops’ end’: MSHRC on Rhea’s visit to morgue to see Sushant
‘No breach on hospital, cops’ end’: MSHRC on Rhea’s visit to morgue to see Sushant
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In