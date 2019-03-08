Five DAV College students, alumni held for killing former student in Chandigarh

Police on Friday arrested five youths for the murder of Vishal Chillar, 23, a former student of DAV College, Sector 10. Main accused Sudeep Pahal and Naveen — the two who opened fire — are still on the run.

The weapon used for shooting Vishal has not been found but police have recovered some swords and rods used by the assailants.

Police said student politics and a dispute late Tuesday night had led to the attack at a Chandigarh Housing Board flat in Sector 49 on Wednesday morning. The accused had reportedly fled to Rishikesh after the crime. Police received a tip-off on Friday afternoon that they were in the city to collect money from someone.

A checkpoint was laid near the Panchkula-Chandigarh border at IT Park where the five were apprehended. They were travelling in the same white Hyundai i20 as used during the crime.

Superintendent of police (SP, city) Niharika Bhatt and SP (crime) Vineet Kumar addressed a media conference later in the day.

Old rivalry

Vishal had come from Rewari to take short service commission exam for the constable’s post. House owner Pankaj, Meghal Jaswal and Ashish Nehra, all from INLD’s student wing Indian National Student Organisation (INSO), were also injured in the attack.

Ashish is the college student council president while Meghal Jaswal is the joint secretary.

They had a rivalry with Sudeep Pahal and his group. All those arrested belong to Hisar and are either studying in or graduated from DAV College. They have been identified as a BA third-year students Rahul Manda, alias Manda, 21; Sumit Kumar, 23; Sushil Kumar, 20; and alumni Ramdeep Sheokand, 21, and Amandeep Nehra, alias Bachi, 21.

Sudeep and Vishal were hostile to each other since the time both were in the INSO. Sudeep was a senior leader while Vishal was its president in 2016.

In 2017, they had a brawl when Sudeep camp nominated Rajat Badran for the post of INSO party president while Vishal camp backed someone else. Since then the two groups often had altercations with each other, said sources.

The trigger

On Tuesday, Pankaj and Vishal along with a few aides had allegedly gone to Sumit Kumar’s house in Mullanpur to attack him. Amandeep Nehra was accompanying them and reportedly informed Sumit and others, who fled. Unable to find Sumit, the group allegedly vandalised his car. Sumit reported the incident at the Mullanpur police station.

When Vishal and his friends got to know that Amandeep had leaked the information, they allegedly confronted him and thrashed him.

Later, Amandeep allegedly took a cab and reached Sumit’s house. He informed them that the rival group is fast asleep at the house in Sector 49 and he had left the door ajar. Police said Sudeep and Naveen picked up their pistols while the rest carried rods and swords.

Police said while Sudeep had shot Vishal, Naveen too had opened fire. Later the group fled to Rishikesh in a white Hyundai i20 car.

