Foggy day in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest in plains at 5.6°C

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 13:24 IST

Biting cold conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Bathinda being the coldest at 5.6 degrees Celsius.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several parts of both states, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Hisar, Karnal and Sirsa.

The minimum temperature in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala was 6.6, 7 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Gurdaspur, Halwara, Pathankot and Adampur recorded respective lows of 6.1, 8.1, 9.8 and 8.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal braved cold wave conditions at 8.3, 8 and 9.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa settled at 7.8, 9.2 and 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius.