e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Foggy day in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest in plains at 5.6°C

Foggy day in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest in plains at 5.6°C

chandigarh Updated: Dec 21, 2019 13:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Biting cold conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Bathinda being the coldest at 5.6 degrees Celsius.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several parts of both states, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Hisar, Karnal and Sirsa.

The minimum temperature in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala was 6.6, 7 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Gurdaspur, Halwara, Pathankot and Adampur recorded respective lows of 6.1, 8.1, 9.8 and 8.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal braved cold wave conditions at 8.3, 8 and 9.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa settled at 7.8, 9.2 and 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius.

top news
1 killed in fresh violence in UP’s Rampur during anti-CAA protests
1 killed in fresh violence in UP’s Rampur during anti-CAA protests
Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest
Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest
‘Distorted narrative’: Officials on S Jaishankar’s cancelled US meet
‘Distorted narrative’: Officials on S Jaishankar’s cancelled US meet
‘Factually inaccurate’: India rebuts Malaysian PM’s remark on citizenship law
‘Factually inaccurate’: India rebuts Malaysian PM’s remark on citizenship law
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
1 forced, another tactical - India might make 2 changes for 3rd ODI
1 forced, another tactical - India might make 2 changes for 3rd ODI
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News