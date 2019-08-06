Football championship concludes at Yadavindra Public School

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:29 IST

The IPSC Football tournament concluded at Yadavindra Public School, Sector 51, on Monday. It commenced on August 2 and as many as 13 ICSE schools from across the country competed in the tournament. The teams played a total of 23 matches in four pools and scored 119 goals in all. On the final day , the match was played between Motilal Nehru School of Sports (MNSSS), Rai, and Birla Public School, Pilani. MNSSS, Rai, won the match. The runners’ up trophy was claimed by Daly College Boys, Indore, who put up a spirited defence against Sainik School, Goalpara, Assam, who emerged as the overall winners. The other participating schools were Punjab Public School, Nabha ; Modern School, Barakhamba Road; The Lawrence School, Sanawar; Mayo College, Ajmer; Rajkumar College, Raipur; BK Birla, Pune; Pinegrove School, Subathu; Genesis Global School, Noida and the hosts YPS, Mohali. The individual trophy for the best goalkeeper of the tournament went to Pratyaksh Pathi of Daly College, Indore. Tenzin Lobsang, Sainik School, Goalpara won the trophy for scoring the highest number of goals, while Cizen Wangel of the same school was awarded the trophy for the most promising player. The director of YPS gave away the prizes and honoured the eight referees and the observer, Surjit Singh, for their unbiased decisions. He wished the students luck for the future and declared the championship closed.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 11:17 IST