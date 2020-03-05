e-paper
Former Haryana minister launches political front

Former Haryana minister launches political front

Nirmal Singh is a four-time former MLA and Haryana minister, who, during the assembly elections last year, was seeking Congress ticket for his daughter from Ambala Cantonment segment

chandigarh Updated: Mar 05, 2020 22:50 IST
Former Haryana minister Nirmal Singh, along with his daughter Chitra Sarwara, on Thursday announced the formation of a new political outfit, Haryana Democratic Front, that will primarily focus on north Haryana.

Nirmal Singh is a four-time former MLA and Haryana minister, who, during the assembly elections last year, was seeking Congress ticket for his daughter from Ambala Cantonment segment.

Irked over the denial of tickets, Nirmal and his daughter Chitra entered the fray as independent candidates from Ambala City and Ambala Cantt, respectively.

While BJP stalwart Anil Vij defeated Chitra Sarwara, Nirmal Singh lost to Aseem Goel (BJP).

However, the father-daughter duo had managed to bag sizeable amount of votes even as they were contesting as independents.

Claiming that north Haryana had always been ignored as different parties over the years fielded ‘outsiders’, who could not make the region their base, Nirmal urged all ‘like-minded’ forces to join hands and strengthen the new outfit.

“The front will protect the interests of north Haryana. We will be holding a big conference of our workers on March 15 at Ambala,” he told reporters here.

“The overwhelming support of people in the Vidhan Sabha elections last year shows that they want us to get involved in active politics and give voice to their problems,” he said, pointing out that his party will focus on education, health, sports, farmers and employees.

