Four first-timers among 9 women who got elected this time

Oct 24, 2019

Out of total 105 women candidates in the fray, only nine women succeeded in making it to the assembly this time as against 13 in 2014.

They are Naina Chautala (JJP) from Badhra, Kiran Choudhry (Congress) from Tosham, Seema Trikha (BJP) from Badkhal, Geeta Bhukkal (Congress) from Jhajjar, Shakuntla Khatak (JJP) from Kalanaur, Shalley (Congress) from Naraingarh, Nirmal Rani (BJP) from Gannaur, Kamlesh Dhanda (BJP) from Kalayat and Renu Bala (Congress) from Sadhaura. The last four named are first-time MLAs.

The BJP had fielded 12 women candidates, Congress 10, JJP eight and INLD 15. In 2014, the total number of women candidates was 116 of whom 13 were elected.

This time, while cabinet minister Kavita Jain lost to Surender Pawar in Sonepat, the BJP’s Uchana Kalan MLA Prem Lata lost to JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and Latika Sharma lost to Congress Pardeep Choudhry in Kalka. Three more women MLAs of the saffron party — Bilmla Choudhry, Rohita Rewri and Santosh Yadav from Pataudi, Panipat city and Ateli, respectively, were denied tickets by the party.

The Congress this while did not give ticket to Renuka Bishoi, the MLA from Hansi. The INLD had given tickets to 15 women candidates and none of them could win.

The year 2014 assembly election had seen the highest ever number of women candidates (116 ) in the fray, of whom 13 reached the Haryana vidhan sabha, which was maximum since 1966. In 2005, the state assembly had 11 women MLAs.

The political observers take a critical view of the political parties not giving adequate representation to women candidates, despite their 33% quota rhetoric.

Dr Rajender Sharma, head, political science department, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, bemoans that there has not been any example of a political party giving adequate representation to women candidates, leave aside 33%, hence fewer number of women candidates and MLAs.

“The sole aim of most of the political parties is to find candidates with maximum winnability. This is why most women candidates are from already established political families having a support base,’’ he says, adding that political parties need to change their mindset and actually empower women.

