Four pregnant women test Covid-19 positive in Batala

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 19:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Batala
As many as 15 pregnant women were tested.
As many as 15 pregnant women were tested.(Representational Image )
         

Four pregnant women belonging to different localities of the town tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) here on Thursday.

The victims are residents of Basent Nagar, Dhalla, Bhamboi and Dhadhiala Nazara.

Two of the women delivered their children before their test results came in.

Senior medical officer Dr Sanjeev Bhalla said the samples of 15 pregnant women, who were undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, were sent to Amritsar for testing.

Their contacts are being traced.

