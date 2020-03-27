e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Fourth person tests positive in Panipat, Haryana’s tally 19

Fourth person tests positive in Panipat, Haryana’s tally 19

Gurugram so far leads Haryana cities with 10 positive cases, followed by Panipat with four, Faridabad with two , and Panchkula, Sonepat and Palwal with one positive case each

chandigarh Updated: Mar 27, 2020 19:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Another person tested positive for novel coronavirus in Panipat on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the district to four and state to 19.

As per the health department bulletin, Gurugram so far leads Haryana cities with 10 positive cases, followed by Panipat with four, Faridabad with two , and Panchkula, Sonepat and Palwal with one positive case each.

As many as 11,048 people are under observation at present. As many as 11,693 people have been put under surveillance till date, of which 645 have completed 28 days in quarantine.

A total of 184 people have been hospitalised. Of the 573 samples collected, 430 were found negative and 126 reports are awaited.

Officials say a total of 11,447 people in the state had returned from foreign countries and 246 had come in contact with infected persons.

