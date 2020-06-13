Fresh Covid guidelines in Punjab: Non-essential shops to stay shut on Sunday, close by 5pm on Sat

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:31 IST

Only shops dealing with essential commodities and services will be allowed to open in Punjab on Sundays and holidays while those selling non-essential items will have to down their shutters at 5pm on Saturdays, say the state government’s new guidelines to deal with the rise in Covid-19 cases.

But an exception has been made for liquor vends and restaurants (takeaway and home delivery) that may stay open till 8pm on all days.

Also, inter-district movement in the state on weekends and holidays will be restricted barring e-pass holders.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday approved the detailed weekend and holiday restriction guidelines.

The CM on Thursday had cited fear of community spread of Covid-19 in Punjab in a preparedness review.

The guidelines issued on Friday are in addition to those notified earlier by the state government for lockdown 5.0/unlock 1.0, and will remain in force on weekends and gazetted holidays till further orders.

The new guidelines also state that the district magistrates in consultation with the market associations may choose to order closure of the non-essential shops on any other day of the week also, especially in the high-risk areas.

Inter-district movement will be issued only for essential work but no pass shall be required for such travel in case of medical emergency. E-pass will also be required for a wedding function and will be issued only to 50 persons.

The CM appealed to the people of Punjab to strictly adhere to the social-distancing norms and wear masks.

The situation demanded stringent compliance with all the restrictions, he stressed, adding that though the situation in the state was relatively in control, the government was not ready to take any chances.