Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s police remand extended by 5 days

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:58 IST

A court in Malout on Sunday extended the police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi by five days in connection with the murder of history sheeter Manpreet Singh Manna on December 2.

On December 25, the court had sent Bishnoi for four-day police remand. On Saturday, a Malout court sent gangster Mohit Gandara, who was brought on production warrant from Churu jail in Rajasthan to six-day police custody.

A team of Muktsar police had also questioned Bishnoi in the Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan from where he was brought to Malout under tight security.

Manna, 35, was shot dead when he was coming out of a gym in Malout on December 2. Soon after the attack, Bishnoi’s gang took responsibility for the murder. A post on Facebook claimed that Manna was killed by gangster Raju Bhisodi because he had turned a police informer.

A case was registered under Sections 304 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) against four unidentified persons at Malout police station.

Manna’s name had also cropped up in the attack on Akali leader Dyal Singh Kolianwali’s son, Parminder Singh, in October 2017.