Giani Iqbal Singh steps down as Takht Patna Sahib jathedar

Three days after Akal Takht constituted a seven-member panel to probe allegations of moral turpitude against him, Giani Iqbal Singh on Sunday stepped down as the jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib, one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism.

In a video, Giani Iqbal Singh is seen saying that he has been asked by the Takht Patna Sahib Management Board general secretary Baldev Singh and Panj Pyaras to continue serving the office till his resignation is accepted.

Takht Patna Sahib Management Board president Avtar Singh Hit and member Kammikar Singh had lodged separate complaints against him, alleging that “he was having more than one wife”. Besides, a video was making rounds on the social media in which his son is seen smoking and consuming alcohol.

Taking note of the complaints, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh called a meeting of Panj Singh Sahiban (five Sikh clergymen) on February 28 and formed the probe panel comprising representatives of various Sikh bodies. The panel was asked to submit its report within two days. Giani Iqbal Singh sent his resignation to general secretary of Takht management, saying, “Reducing respect and sanctity of Takht, some people are levelling false allegations against me, over which I have already given many clarifications in front of sangat. However, they are telling lies to mislead the sangat. I am entirely innocent, but keeping in view of respect and sanctity of Takht, I have decided to quit the post. I am doing so without any fear and pressure on me.” He termed himself as a “sufferer” of conspiracy hatched by so-called religious and political leaders.

Akal Takht jathedar couldn’t be reached over the phone. Nobody from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) commented on this.

Notably, Giani Iqbal Singh sent his resignation only to Takht Patna Sahib Management Board general secretary Baldev Singh, and not the president. This has left president Avtar Singh Hit and others red-faced.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 12:22 IST