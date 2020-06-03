e-paper
GNDU, Punjabi University V-Cs get extension

The three-year term of Prof Ghuman, an economist, was to end on August 14, while Prof Jaspal’s term was to conclude on August 17

chandigarh Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore has approved the extension of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, vice-chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu and his Punjabi University, Patiala, counterpart BS Ghuman, on the recommendation of the state government.

The three-year term of Prof Ghuman, an economist, was to end on August 14, while Prof Jaspal’s term was to conclude on August 17.

Prof Jaspal, an educationist, remained secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) before joining as GNDU V-C.

The governor is also the chancellor of the two universities.

A senior government official said the notification of their extension will be issued soon.

