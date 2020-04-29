Jalandhar civil hospital discharges two corona patients only to call them back hours later as they test positive

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:54 IST

In a major goof up, the Jalandhar civil hospital discharged two coronavirus patients and then recalled them after a few hours after their confirmatory reports came out to be positive on Tuesday night. However, by then a 25-year-old patient had already come home to a rousing reception.

As per a press release issued by the district public relations office on Tuesday a 40-year-old man of Raja Garden and a 25-years-old man of Lal Bazaar had been admitted to the local civil hospital after their results came out positive. A specialised team of doctors led by senior medical officer Dr Kashmiri Lal treated the patients.

“After treatment, their samples were again sent to the laboratory, where there report came to be negative. The sample was again sent for confirmatory test in which their report was found negative. After which, they were finally discharged from the local civil hospital today”, reads the press release.

However, a senior health official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The 25-year-old discharged patient reached his house on Tuesday afternoon. He received a rousing response from his localities and met his parents and neighbours. However, he were recalled to the hospital on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 40-year-old patient had opted to stay at a quarantine ward of the hospital as three family members, including his daughter, are still in the isolation ward of the local civil hospital.

The 40-year-old man, who works in a media house, had allegedly infected more than 35 patients in the city.

SECOND SAMPLE REPORT CAME POSITIVE

An official, on condition of anonymity, said, the first sample, which was taken after 14 days tested negative but the second sample reports of two patients tested positive. He admitted that it was a serious goof up on part of the civil hospital.

Deputy medical superintendent of civil hospital Dr Jyoti Sharma confirmed the development over phone. She said both the patients had been brought back to the hospital and were being treated at the isolation ward of the hospital.

Civil Surgeon orders probe into incident

Jalandhar civil surgeon Dr Gurinder Kaur Chawla had ordered a probe into the matter. She said she had directed the medical superintendent of the civil hospital to conduct an inquiry regarding how the incident took place and if there had been any lapses on the part of the administrative officials. She said action will be taken against those found guilty.