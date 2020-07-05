Graft case: Absconding Manimajra cop made false DDR entry, CBI tells court

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:03 IST

Absconding Chandigarh police inspector, Jaswinder Kaur, who was booked in a graft case, had tried to create false evidence in the shape of a DDR entry to show she had joined investigations on June 30.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday told the CBI court that Jaswinder was “deliberately avoiding joining investigation to avoid confrontation with the other accused Bhagwan Singh.”

Jaswinder, the former station house officer (SHO) of Manimajra, was booked on charges of demanding Rs 5 lakh graft from a resident, Gurdeep Singh, for not registering a cheating case against him. The conduit Bhagwan Singh was arrested on Monday while accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

The investigating agency submitted before the court that Jaswinder made a false DDR entry at the Manimajra police station on June 30, saying that she had returned from the CBI office. “The reality is that she has been on the run since June 30 and her phone is also switched off,” the CBI stated, adding that letters have been sent to senior officers of Chandigarh police, asking them to direct her to join investigation. “It has been informed that she has been suspended on account of the false DDR entry,” CBI told the court. Jaswinder, who was shifted to police lines, has neither joined duty there or visited her home.

Bhagwan’s remand extended

The CBI court, on Saturday, extended the remand of the accused, Bhagwan, by four days. CBI teams had visited the houses of the other accused-- Randhir Singh, who had complained that Gurdeep Singh had duped him of Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of providing a government job to his wife, one Daljit Singh and Nirpinder Singh alias Nippy, all residents of Sangrur, but they too are missing. As per the complaint, Gurdeep Singh had alleged that Narpinder Singh was present in the police station when Jaswinder Kaur had demanded bribe.

Son writes to CBI, says Jaswinder was implicated

Jaswinder Kaur’s son Gurpreet Singh has written to the CBI, alleging that his mother is being framed. He said that the alleged bribe amount was actually part of a compromise and Bhagwan Singh was the mediator. A DDR with regard to the compromise was also registered at the police station, he added.