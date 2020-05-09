e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Gujjar boy makes it to IIM Ahmedabad with 98.5 percentile

Gujjar boy makes it to IIM Ahmedabad with 98.5 percentile

Zubair Ahmad Raza said that his son was first from the Gujjar community in Rajouri and Poonch districts, who cracked CAT and got selected in country’s best institute

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Owais Choudhary hails from a remote village along the Line of Control in Rajouri district.
Owais Choudhary hails from a remote village along the Line of Control in Rajouri district.(HT Photo)
         

It was a dream for a 22-year-old man from the Gujjar community, Owais Choudhary who has been selected for admission to India’s premier business management school, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad after securing 98.5 percentile merit in the Common Admission Test (CAT).

Choudhary hails from a remote village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

“Though the results of the written examination were declared in January this year, the coronavirus enforced lockdown had delayed viva-voce that was held online in March,” said Owais.

“Interviews were delayed due to the lockdown. While some colleges had conducted their interviews, the remaining took online interviews. I am selected for IIM Ahmedabad and Bengaluru,” he added.

Chowdhary’s family shifted to Jammu where he studied in Army School, Kaluchak till 12th standard.

“After my schooling, I did BTech from Delhi Technical University. For CAT, I relied upon online material and studied for two hours a day,” he said.

His father Zubair Ahmad Raza, a district and sessions judge in Doda, said that his son was first from the Gujjar community in Rajouri and Poonch districts, who cracked CAT and got selected in country’s best institute IIM Ahmedabad.

Around two lakh students across the country had appeared for CAT.

top news
NSA Ajit Doval dissects Pak terror moves at Kashmir meet, briefs Amit Shah
NSA Ajit Doval dissects Pak terror moves at Kashmir meet, briefs Amit Shah
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’; a quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’; a quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In