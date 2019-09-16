Guru Nanak birth anniv: DSGMC to rope in railways, metro to advertise events

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 16, 2019

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will collaborate with the railways and metro in the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai and Jaipur to promote events planned by it to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12.

“The DSGMC aims at utilising mobile outdoor media in 10 long-route trains and metro in a big way to connect with a large audience for promoting Sikh ethos of serving people without any discrimination of region, religion, race or caste,” said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The committee has chosen Rajdhani trains between Delhi and Mumbai and Shatabdi trains between Delhi and Lucknow , Delhi and Amritsar, besides metro in Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur to explore the untapped potential of railways in transit advertising through pictures, printed material, electronic media, smart posters and holographic images on the internal panels of coaches.

A logo has been designed for the occasion, Sirsa said. Negotiations with authorities concerned are in the final stages and a deal is likely to be effected this month, he said.

The DSGMC has already partnered with the Delhi Metro, one of the most popular modes of travel in the NCR, to explore the scope of reaching out to people of a select demographic set through mobile advertisement.

“This innovative advertisement in metro trains on the Blue Line route, from Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali, has been rolled out from August 15 for a period of three months. The committee has paid a fee of around ₹12 lakh for the three months of advertising, including exclusive rights to use 98 upper panels and 132 lower panels of single Blue Line metro train, which operates for 17.50 hours daily with diversified customer base, Sirsa said.

Special TV series on Guru Nanak

HT Correspondent

FARIDKOT

The state department of information and public relations has prepared a special TV series of four episodes dedicated to Guru Nanak as part of the celebrations to commemorate the 550th Parkash Purb.

Additional director, information and public relations, Senu Duggal said the special series of four episodes will make the younger generation aware about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak. She said that the series will be broadcast on TV channels and other online platforms.

“The name of the TV series is yet to be decided. The series will be broadcast during in November, but final dates and channels are yet to be finalised. Each episode will be of 22 minutes,” she said.

She said that apart from this, , the department has also got recorded one-minute videos from different Gurdwaras — established on sites visited by Guru Nanak, including Kartarpur Sahib, Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib, Kurukshetra, Delhi, Haridwar, Pakistan, Orissa, Rajasthan and Sri Lanka.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019