Guru Nanak relevant in the present turbulent times: Manmohan

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:03 IST

Chandigarh Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday said the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, propounded over 500 years ago, remained relevant even in today’s turbulent times. “The question now arises what is the relevance of Guru Nanak’s teaching in the world of today? We need to revisit Guru’s teachings,” he added, addressing the valedictory function of two-days conference on Guru Nanak’s philosophy at the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID). The conference aimed to spread peace, harmony and human happiness to commemorate Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

“Even now the challenges are aplenty. There are cries heard from the middle-east, there’s the challenge of over exploitation of natural resources and a narrow approach that creates differences needs to be avoided. Based on the values of Guru Nanak’s philosophy, the ideas to unite humanity will help create a different social order,” the ex-Prime Minister added.

Quoting Urdu poet Allama Iqbal’s couplet written on Guru’s praise, “’Phir uthi akhir sada touheed ki Punjab se, Hind ko ek mard-e-kamil ne jagaya khwab se (Again from the Punjab the call of monotheism arose, a perfect man roused India from slumber),” Manmohan added, “Guru Nanak indulged in a dialogue with people of different faiths and delivered the message of universal brotherhood.”

CRRID governing body member TKA Nair delivered the welcome address, followed by the rapporteur’s report by Dr Bindu Duggal, associate professor, CRRID.

Addressing the issue of disparities and conflicts former Union human resource development minister Murli Manohar Joshi emphasised the relevance of the application of Nanak’s philosophy in today’s globalised world. Dr Rashpal Malhotra, executive vice-chairman, CRRID, expressed his gratitude for the cooperation received from the Punjab government and the Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi, for the successful organisation of the two-day conference.

Joshi added that the Sikh world-view as explained by the Gurus has resulted in the evolution of some remarkable social institutions, which can serve as model for transformation towards peace, harmony and happiness.

“The langar assured food to anybody irrespective of caste, creed, race, colour and sex. The Gurdwara apart from providing spiritual ambiance and a place where one is engaged in “naam jap” offers shelter to everybody,” said the former union minister.

PEACE SHOULD PREVAIL, GURSHARAN KAUR

Gursharan Kaur, wife of the former PM, who was also present at the meeting, later told HT she and her husband were crossing over to Pakistan to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, in Pakistan on Saturday. Speaking on the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, she said, “The important thing is that peace should prevail at all costs.”