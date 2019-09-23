Guruvani: ‘Every student is unique for me’

chandigarh

Your most interesting moment as the principal of CRB Public School and biggest challenges?

Although there have been many interesting moments during my tenure as the principal of CRB Public School, but being in the company of the tiny tots during their celebrations interests me a lot. To bring a smile on every face is the biggest challenge for me.

What helps you identify a talented student or leadership material?

We organise various activities throughout the year which allows us to identify students who are talented in diverse fields. By identifying their interests, we are able to guide them and hone their skills accordingly.

Do you believe students should be labelled as ‘mediocre’ or ‘average’? Have you come across a student who has excelled after being labelled as such and can you please tell us about him or her?

According to me, every child is unique. Giving them a tag of ‘mediocre’ or ‘average’ humiliates their intrinsic qualities. It is not necessary that every student has to be excellent in academics. I have come across students who were labelled as ‘mediocre’ or ‘average’, but by providing them proper guidance and care and by nurturing their unique talents, we were able to guide them to excellence. We also suggest parents to care for their children and help them face their fears. This helps the child overcome their weaknesses.

What should schools do the stop students from indulging in substance abuse?

As an institution, we constantly make efforts to make our students aware about this social stigma by introducing moral values as a subject. We also channelise the energy of the students in a positive way, such as encouraging them to join sports.

One school community outreach project that you are proud of?

I feel proud to announce that the institution has taken a pledge to make our surroundings green by planting trees as well as keep our environment clean and green. Our students are encouraged to plant saplings, adopt them and take care of them.

Initiatives schools should take to help students develop an interest in science, mathematics, humanities or research?

We believe in learning by experimenting. We have set up various apparatuses for the students to help them develop a deeper understanding of each subject.

At what age do youngsters start firming up career plans? What should schools do to encourage them to explore newer or offbeat avenues?

Students start firming up their career plans at an early stage. We organise various activities to determine the potential for each student and guide them at every stage by providing all the necessary facilities. We also provide counselling for the overall development of the personality.

Do teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice to students? What are the most common complaints that you have addressed and how?

Yes, it has always been a teacher’s duty to guide the students by providing personal and academic advice. The most common complain I come across is the lack of concentration in a student during the computation about their career. This issue can be addressed by holding regular counselling sessions.

Does your school have any unique programme for the all-round holistic development of students? If yes? Please elaborate.

Yes, we frame the curriculum in a way that aims at the all-round holistic development of the students. Our efforts are primarily directed at moral values, physical development and academic excellence by inculcating latest technology in our classrooms.

