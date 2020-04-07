e-paper
Haryana accuses Delhi govt of concealing details of cop’s infection

chandigarh Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:54 IST
The Haryana government on Tuesday lodged a protest with the Delhi government, alleging that they failed to inform them about a state police sub-inspector who died on April 4 at a hospital in the national capital after contracting Covid-19.

Charging some of the deceased’s family members and the hospital with concealing information, cases have also been registered against them. Haryana home minister Anil Vij said the sub-inspector from Sonepat was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi last month after he suffered a brain stroke. Neither the Delhi government nor hospital authorities or even the deceased’s family gave any information that he had tested positive for the infection, the minister said.

“On Tuesday, we lodged a strong protest with the Delhi government and our state chief secretary talked to her counterpart in this regard. A sub-inspector of the Haryana Police died in Delhi, but we were not informed,” Vij said. The minister said they handed over the body to the family, which also concealed the information.

“Many people participated in the deceased’s last rites in Sonepat and several of his colleagues from the police station where he worked also took part in the funeral. He was also given a gun salute. Later, we learnt that he had tested Covid positive,” Vij said. “I enquired from my officials about this, but they said they had no information. This is a big lapse on part of the Delhi government that they failed to inform us,” he said.

Vij said 30-40 people, including police officials and some members of the deceased’s family have been quarantined after the revelation.

“A case has also been registered against some of the deceased’s family members under Sections 269 and 270 of the IPC for concealing the information. We have also registered a case against the Delhi hospital,” he said.

