Haryana assembly: House pays homage to departed leaders, soldiers

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:33 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday led the Vidhan Sabha in paying tributes to recently departed political leaders, freedom fighters and the soldiers killed in action, on the first day of the second part of the monsoon session on Thursday.

During the ‘obituary references’, the House remembered former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee; Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan; Union minister of state Suresh Angadi ; former Union minister Jaswant Singh; former minister of Haryana Swami Agnivesh, and other former MLAs.

Khattar paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions remembering the prominent personalities who had passed away after the end of the previous session and beginning of the current session.

Leader of Opposition and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read the obituary resolutions. Members of House observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls.

Later, Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta read out the obituary resolutions.

The House also remembered 13 soldiers killed in action, including colonel Vinay Kumar Yadav of village Nunsar, Bhiwani; lieutenant colonel Satyadeep Dhanda of village Bhagana, Hisar; sub-inspector Shashank Rawat of Palwal; assistant sub-inspector Prem Chand of Bahadurpura village, and sepoy Jagmeet Singh of Bhartauli village , Kurukshetra; nayab subedar Ashok Kumar of Ladrawan village,Jhajjar; havaldar Diwan Singh of Anawas village and Naik Satish of Nangla village, Mahendergarh; Havaldar Diwan Chand of Basi Akbarpur village, Karnal; Sepoy Bhupender Singh of Ranila Bass village, Charkhi Dadri; Sepoy Kulwinder Singh of Andheri village, Ambala; sepoy Shri Bhagwan of Datoli village, Charkhi Dadri; and sepoy Kuldeep of Bond Kalan village, Charkhi Dadri.