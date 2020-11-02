e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana bans sale, storage and supply of imported firecrackers

Haryana bans sale, storage and supply of imported firecrackers

chandigarh Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative image)
         

The Haryana government has declared possession and sale of imported firecrackers as illegal and punishable in the state.

An official spokesperson said deputy commissioners (DCs) of all the districts have been directed to be vigilant in this regard and take strict action against the sale and distribution of imported firecrackers. The government has also directed the DCs to ensure that there is no storage of imported firecrackers by conducting inspection at all the establishments and taking preventive actions.

The spokesperson said according to a letter issued by the Union ministry of commerce, firecrackers import is prohibited. “The firecrackers cannot be imported without obtaining a license or authorisation from the directorate general of foreign trade and during recent years no license or authority has been issued by the directorate-general for import of firecrackers,” he added.

The sale of firecrackers requires a license issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

He said all the DCs, commissioners of police and superintendents of police in the state have been directed to take stringent measures to stop the sale of imported firecrackers and alert people not to use it.

