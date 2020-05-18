e-paper
Haryana govt schools to open admn offices

Principal, clerks, computer operators and peons to join duty

chandigarh Updated: May 18, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana government has decided to allow the government schools to open their administrative offices to carry out urgent and unavoidable works, while strictly following the norms to contain the Covid-19 spread.

An official spokesperson said the principal/head of the government school concerned besides one clerk, one computer operator and one peon/gardener would be allowed to return to the school.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard, the spokesperson added.

The state government has already allowed the private schools in Haryana to open their administrative offices.

The spokesperson said that the decision to open administrative offices in all government schools has been taken to carry out urgent and unavoidable administrative works in schools such as preparation of salary bills, ensuring delivery of library books to students, distribution of textbooks lying in buffer stock to students and maintenance and cleanliness of school premises.

