Haryana govt to prepare integrated development plan for Panchkula

Haryana government has decided to prepare an integrated economic development plan for Panchkula region, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

A consultant is being appointed to prepare the plan, Khattar told a gathering after inaugurating three projects worth more than Rs 83 crore in Panchkula.

Panchkula, being close to Chandigarh, has the advantage of location, he said.

“As Panchkula is a gateway to Himachal Pradesh, the state government wants to develop it as a logistic hub. Besides, the area has also a huge potential to become an education and medicity hub,” Khattar said.

He said an ‘AYUSH AIIMS’ is being constructed in Panchkula at a cost of Rs 500 crore. “Tenders of Rs 277 have been floated for the same.”

He said the process to connect Panchkula with the airport in Chandigarh is also underway.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister inaugurated the newly-built multipurpose hall in Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector-3 Panchkula. The hall was built at a cost of about Rs 32 crore.

He also inaugurated 220-220KV sub-stations for Panchkula and Kalka, set up at a cost of Rs 29.38 crore and Rs 22.26 crore respectively.

Khattar said during his government’s three-and-a-half-year tenure, he has made announcements for 4,600 development projects and a majority of them have been completed.

The remaining projects would be completed this year, he assured.

Gian Chand Gupta, the BJP MLA from Panchkula, said that under the current BJP government in the state, development projects worth Rs 1,000 crore have been started in Panchkula Assembly constituency.