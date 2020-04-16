e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana: OPDs to start from April 20

Haryana: OPDs to start from April 20

Chief secretary advised the authorities to maintain social distancing norms in the hospitals

chandigarh Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:00 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana will start general OPDs (out patient departments) from April 20, chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Thursday said and advised the authorities to maintain social distancing norms in the hospitals.

The chief secretary has directed that OPDs should be made functional outside the hospital premises and marking should be done outside the OPDs to avoid crowding.

She directed that the intimation of the visit of mobile OPDs should also be given in advance to every district, block, and village so that the maximum number of people can avail the services.

Presiding over a meeting of crisis coordination committee, the chief secretary asked deputy commissioners to prepare and plan for the permitted operations, including auction of fishery ponds, construction work, opening of dhabas and common service centres.

Apart from these activities, forest watering, irrigation and mining operations should also be carried out in a phased manner ensuring proper health protocols, she said.

She further directed that as the MNREGA workers were allowed for activities, especially irrigation operations and water conservation, officers concerned should strictly ensure and closely monitor issuing of e-passes.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, additional chief secretary health and family welfare department, Rajeev Arora, said mobile teams have been constituted and sent to cover every block, village and district to conduct health checkups of people apart from Covid patients. He said teams have been asked to take on-the-spot samples of those showing any flu-like symptoms.

top news
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Mobiles, TVs etc to be available on e-commerce platforms starting April 20
Mobiles, TVs etc to be available on e-commerce platforms starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

chandigarh news