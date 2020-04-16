Haryana: OPDs to start from April 20

chandigarh

Haryana will start general OPDs (out patient departments) from April 20, chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Thursday said and advised the authorities to maintain social distancing norms in the hospitals.

The chief secretary has directed that OPDs should be made functional outside the hospital premises and marking should be done outside the OPDs to avoid crowding.

She directed that the intimation of the visit of mobile OPDs should also be given in advance to every district, block, and village so that the maximum number of people can avail the services.

Presiding over a meeting of crisis coordination committee, the chief secretary asked deputy commissioners to prepare and plan for the permitted operations, including auction of fishery ponds, construction work, opening of dhabas and common service centres.

Apart from these activities, forest watering, irrigation and mining operations should also be carried out in a phased manner ensuring proper health protocols, she said.

She further directed that as the MNREGA workers were allowed for activities, especially irrigation operations and water conservation, officers concerned should strictly ensure and closely monitor issuing of e-passes.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, additional chief secretary health and family welfare department, Rajeev Arora, said mobile teams have been constituted and sent to cover every block, village and district to conduct health checkups of people apart from Covid patients. He said teams have been asked to take on-the-spot samples of those showing any flu-like symptoms.