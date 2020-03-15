Haryana Police to install speed radars on Ambala-Delhi highway

chandigarh

The Haryana Police have decided to install a network of speed radars, automatic number plate readers (ANPRs) and cameras on the 187km national highway stretch between Ambala and Delhi to check violations such as dangerous driving, speeding and unsafe lane changing.

According to additional director general of police (ADGP) (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk, the radars which will be connected to a centralised control room are going to be installed on the national highway in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat.

“As the repeated violation of speed limit lead to more crashes and injuries, the installation of speed detection devices and camera systems will certainly help in minimising loss of human life in road mishaps,” Virk said, pointing out that such initiatives will help in reducing road accidents and fatalities on this highway.

As part of the National Road Safety week, Virk said that Haryana Police had also undertaken several initiatives including special awareness drives, workshops and seminars to highlight and emphasise the need for road and traffic safety across the state.